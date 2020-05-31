MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You will feel more loved and cherished, with others drawing closer to you. Any legal matters turn to your advantage. It’s a marvelous time to form commitments and partnerships of all kinds. This is a very rare day. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Be well informed about health care options, and be gentle with your body. A touch of confusion makes daily work rather hectic. Regather and regroup. A problem is less serious than it first seemed. Tonight: Relax and get a good night’s sleep.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today ushers in an especially comforting love situation. A relationship becomes more stable. The company of someone a generation older or younger can grow into a serious friendship. Working on worthwhile projects together is a pleasure. Tonight: Date night.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
A relative who is normally reserved is warmer and more loving. Children are a source of delight. Experiment with new games and festivities — the atmosphere is jolly. This is not a time to be serious or practical. Tonight: Allow for some cancellations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Your use of constructive thoughts and words magically uplifts the world you dwell in. A sibling or neighbor becomes a closer friend. Make requests of others, launch a promotional campaign or pursue opportunities in public speaking. Tonight: All the perfect words come to your lips.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might shop diligently for a special treasure and guard your possessions. Avoid arguments about money and belongings. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security. Tonight: Resist a close partner who could be too optimistic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Reflect on your goals and priorities, as a whole new way of life is ahead of you. Over the next six months, a different job, a move or even a new love will make you feel reborn. Tonight: You experience a new intensity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today you will be less interested in material security, and more intrigued with other values. It is a time of growth within. Do not feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon. Tonight: You know what you want most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You are swept along by strong likes and dislikes today. It is a powerful and passionate trend. Develop constructive desires. Friends will help you select the right priorities. You will sense more support and approval from others. Tonight: Serious networking online.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Your image is enhanced, and you are given opportunities to demonstrate what you can do professionally. It is a good day to think about career-related studies, even a new direction in your job. Tonight: Bask in the limelight of more attention and accolades.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you have aspirations to write or teach, now is the time to develop them. Today’s influence helps you make wise choices — you are especially quick and clever. Enroll in educational programs or gather details in preparation. Tonight: Others are impressed by your dedication.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Today emphasizes the need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There is a new intensity to your desires and feelings. Music and poetry evoke spiritual thoughts. Tonight: A stable, familiar environment is nurturing.