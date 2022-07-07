FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022
Moon Alert: After 1:30 a.m. today, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Scorpio.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Be careful that you don’t go out on a limb today, especially regarding something to do with your home, a family member or even a parent. Something to do with cash flow, earnings or possessions will create problems. Tonight: Big family plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Keep your temper in check today, because the Moon is opposite fiery Mars in your sign, which is the classic combination for arguments and explosive disputes. Instead, seek ways to have a shrewd discussion. Tonight: Optimism.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Although you might have difficulty with a co-worker or work-related issue, you can still drive an excellent bargain related to finances, salary or something that you own. Make sure you don’t say something that you later regret. Tonight: Money ideas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today you might be distracted by an argument with kids, a social outing, sports or a romantic partner, which in turn causes you to lose your judgment about something financially speaking. Caution! Tonight: Enthusiasm.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t lose it when dealing with family members today, especially parents. It will be easy to do this because energy is explosive! However, if you take your time, renegotiate something behind the scenes, you can win! Tonight: Gratitude.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Demonstrate grace under pressure today and don’t blow your cool. You will be tempted to speak your mind with someone and then end up in an argument, especially with a sibling, relative or neighbor. Why end up with egg on your face? Tonight: Be friendly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Don’t overreact today if you are angry about financial matters or something that you own. What is more likely is that you don’t feel you’re getting your fair share of something. Instead, make your appeal to an authority figure. Tonight: Big ideas!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with fiery Mars, which leads to explosive outbursts and arguments. You will be ahead of the game if you keep your temper in check. Switch your focus. Tonight: Travel plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Something going on behind the scenes might irk you today. You sense what’s taking place, and you’re not happy. Instead, swivel your focus to shared property, banking issues and the wealth of someone else, because if you’re clever, you can get richer. Tonight: Be hopeful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Avoid arguments with friends and groups today because you will gain nothing. In fact, you might lose. Confucius said, “He who flings dirt only loses ground.” Instead, seek support from a friend or partner, because they will benefit your home and family. Tonight: Peace is back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
This is an explosive day for family relations. Arguments might break out. Relatives and parents will be at odds with you or each other. But who wins? Everyone loses when there is disharmony at home. Tonight: Meetings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
This is the accident-prone day for you because arguments and anger can create distractions for you. Therefore, do what you can to keep your cool. Meanwhile, enjoy social outings, fun times with kids or sports events. You deserve this. Tonight: Play!
