SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Leo.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your wishful thinking returns today, which is why you will seek ways to take care of anything that felt like the wheels came off. You want to get things back on track. Make plans today, albeit idealistic plans. Tonight: Socialize!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a good day to make solid plans about earnings and how you handle your money, as well as how you take care of what you own. You feel thrifty and determined. Nevertheless, some “pie-in-the-sky” thinking is still in the picture. Tonight: Cocoon at home.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This is a day for serious thinking and important concerns, because Mercury is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn. It’s easy to keep your mind on your work. Choose to deal with practical matters, because your eye for detail is excellent. Tonight: Chatty discussions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is an excellent day for research and working behind the scenes, because your mind is focused. For the most part, you will persevere in any task that you have to do, especially related to shared property. Tonight: Money talk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Things will tend to go your way today because the Moon is still in your sign. This means you can ask the universe for a favor! Someone older or more experienced than you might have advice that is helpful. Tonight: You run the meeting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You impress bosses, parents and people in authority today, because whatever you do will be done thoroughly. People see that you’re conscientious and dependable. You want to know what practical purpose everything serves. If it isn’t useful, you’re not interested. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Study of any kind will go well today. This is a great day to finish a manuscript or writing project. If dealing in legal or medical matters, you will be focused and not overlook details. Nevertheless, your idealism is aroused, which is why you might veer a bit off course. Tonight: Be friendly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You are high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, they might be discussing details about your personal life. Meanwhile, you are focused on issues related to debt, inheritances and shared property. Tonight: Look good.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Discussions with partners and close friends will be practical and productive today. In particular, this is a good day to seek counsel from someone older or more experienced. You will feel reassured by someone’s advice or seasoned “know how” from an expert. Tonight: Be discerning.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is a lovely, productive day at work. Whatever you do, you will do carefully with thought and planning. Yes, you will be like the wise carpenter: measure twice, cut once. Don’t let anyone talk you out of doing the right thing today. Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
This is a good day for serious discussions about children. Likewise, it’s a good day to teach children and young minds. Discussions about sports and the entertainment world will also be practical and productive. Tonight: Be cooperative.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Possibly, an older family member will have practical advice for you today. In particular, it could relate to home improvements or home repairs. This is timely, because you want to redecorate. Tonight: Get organized.
