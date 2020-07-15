THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your clear communication assures future success. A neighbor can be more friendly. Be receptive if siblings plan a surprise or have other suggestions for gatherings. A reunion might be announced. Tonight: Focus on yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
A premonition of a time to come, especially involving your deeper purpose in life, is revealed. Your financial sector sets the pace today. Add to savings and pursue income-generating opportunities that arise. Tonight: Wisely managing now has a favorable long-term impact.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Prepare to bask in a burst of sudden admiration, both among friends and at work. Wear your finest clothes and express your creative ideas with eloquence. Romance and its perfume surround you. Tonight: You’ll tend to compare yourself to others. Don’t give in!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Shy away from conflict. Release old resentments as you prepare for a new season. Dreams hold valuable clues to wellness. Appreciate your peace and privacy. Say less and listen more. Tonight: Early bedtime.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
A new circle of friends is forming. Be receptive, accept invitations and explore different events. The feeling of cooperation and support prevails through today. You find peace in altruistic activities. Tonight: Friends offer helpful suggestions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today brings distractions and surprises to the workplace. Prepare to multitask and rise to the demands of the moment. Your status and reputation are at a turning point. Project the best image possible. Tonight: You may assume a new position of leadership soon.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your energy level will be high, making it seem easy to complete laborious projects with aplomb. It is a perfect day to pursue travel or new educational goals. There are surprises coming linked to home, partnerships and career issues. Tonight: Be true to yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Others respond strongly to you. Avoid confrontational types. A financial settlement might materialize. Today sheds light on the roles others play in your life. Tonight: Someone might be a source of inspiration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A close relationship needs attention. Seek ways to turn this into an interesting camaraderie. Keep rivalry good-natured. Avoid anyone who is difficult. Today brings actions on the part of others, which will affect you. Tonight: Take the night off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
Others are anxious to keep your attention. Be a very good listener. Today especially succeeds in you coordinating daily jobs with fitness programs and getting organized. Enlist help. Tonight: Do not attempt to do everything yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Today can bring a short attention span regarding love. You look for a companion who has bright ideas to discuss and isn’t overly intense. Humor attracts you most, and you’re changing your mind about many things. Tonight: Love included.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
The arrival of visitors might be a little unsettling. You play peacekeeper for argumentative household members. The roles of parents and children are changing. Tonight: Give thought to where and how you really want to live.