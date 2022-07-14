FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 9:30 p.m. The Moon is in Aquarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You might have difficulty dealing with a friend or a group today. Authority figures might squelch your plans. If so, this might make you feel rebellious, even though in all likelihood, your hands are tied. Today you have to demonstrate grace under pressure. Tonight: Be friendly!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a poor day to deal with bosses, parents, the police or anyone in authority, because they will throw cold water on your ideas. Do not ask for permission or approval. If you’re unhappy about what’s happening, keep your feelings to yourself. Tonight: Improvement.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Travel plans might disappoint you today. Perhaps they are canceled or delayed. Likewise, issues related to higher education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law are all areas where you might feel thwarted or denied. (Sigh.) Wait for another day. Tonight: New possibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Financial matters might disappoint you today, especially those related to shared property, banking, debt, taxes or inheritances. In fact, this disappointment might be a surprise. Wait a day or two to sort this out. Tonight: Hope for the best!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Relations with partners and close friends are a bit rocky today. Someone might rain on your parade, which might surprise or disappoint you. If so, wait for another opening for your plans, because timing is everything. You can’t please everyone. Tonight: Things are better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Something might disrupt your work routine today. Likewise, something unexpected could impact your pet. No matter what you do today, you might find that rules and regulations will inhibit your actions or plans, and there is nothing you can do about it. Tonight: Friendlier relations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Parents should be extra vigilant today, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. In any event, children might be an increased responsibility today. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change, especially if an event is restricted by rules or legal details. Tonight: Social choices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Discussions with family might be difficult today, especially if talking to a parent or an older family member. Someone will point out why you can’t do something instead of encouraging you. Naturally, this will irk you, but what can you do? It’s better to accept your limitations. Tonight: Family improves.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. You might feel worried about something today, perhaps because something unexpected is taking place. You also might feel cut off from others, which is a lonely feeling. Tonight: Talk to someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected could impactthem. You might be disappointed to learn about rules or regulations that you don’t like. Or perhaps someone in authority will limit what you want to do. “Time to pay the piper.” Tonight: Finances improve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Unexpected events might occur today, especially if dealing with parents, bosses, the police or someone in power. These events might displease you. They might curtail your freedom. They might block your plans. Choose the best option that benefits you. Tonight: You’re happier.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You feel vaguely restless today. You also might feel lonely or cut off from others because things aren’t unfolding the way you want. Your best choice might be to explore social options. Sports, playful times with kids or an outing with a friend will make you feel better. Do something. Tonight: Solitude.
