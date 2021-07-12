TUESDAY, JULY 13, 2021
Moon Alert: After 4:30 a.m. today there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Virgo.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today you want to have fun! Enjoy playful activities with kids, sports events, social outings, lunches, mini vacations and anything to do with the arts. Romance will flourish, and this is the perfect day for a date. Tonight: Guard your health.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a lovely day to entertain at home and enjoy the company of family and friends. You also might want to explore redecorating or doing something to make your home more beautiful. Real-estate negotiations will go well because people will be cooperative. Tonight: Practice makes perfect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You will enjoy schmoozing with others today. This is a lovely day to meet new people and make new contacts. You are in such a positive mood, you will see the beauty in your daily surroundings with fresh, appreciative eyes. Tonight: Elders have advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to boost your income. Explore financial negotiations, which will favor you. Keep your pockets open, because gifts and goodies can come your way. If shopping, you will buy beautiful things for yourself and others. Tonight: Stay positive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is a powerful day for you because the Moon, Venus and Mars are all in Leo. People will be attracted to you! Meanwhile, you can ask the universe for a favor, because things will likely turn out your way. (You’ll charm everyone!) Tonight: Be frugal with money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Solitude in beautiful surroundings will appeal to you today. Although this is a popular time and you’ve been involved with younger people, nevertheless, today you need a breather, which is why you need a quiet place to regroup and pull your act together. Tonight: Duty calls.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s a great day to schmooze with others! You will enjoy hanging out with friends or interacting with clubs, groups and associations. Interactions with artistic people will please you. You also might be in competition with a group. It’s a good day to share your goals for the future with someone. Tonight: Research and find answers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
People are impressed with you, especially bosses, parents, teachers and the police. You look good to them, and you’re willing to take charge in a diplomatic way. Because you are high-viz, people are talking about you today. Fortunately, they’re saying good things. Tonight: Talk to someone older.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Do something different today, because you want adventure and stimulation! If you can travel, do so! If you can’t, go somewhere you haven’t been before. You also will love to hear new ideas and learn new things. Romance with someone “different” might begin. Tonight: Make a good impression.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is an excellent day to negotiate anything to do with shared property, insurance disputes or inheritances, because you’ll come out smelling like a rose. People will defer to you even if there is a minor dispute. Today, you win! Tonight: Respect tradition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Relations with close friends and partners are warm and rewarding today. Nevertheless, ideally, you must cooperate and be prepared to go more than halfway. If you do this, everything will be smooth and pleasing. Tonight: Assess your debt.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Although this has been a playful week for you, today you’re keen to work hard and get things done. This you will do with diplomacy and charm, which is why others will help you. Nevertheless, you might have to work on behalf of someone else. Tonight: Listen with curiosity.