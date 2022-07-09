Sunday, July 10
Moon Alert: After 12:45 a.m. today, there are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions. Today the Moon is in Sagittarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is a happy day at home and with family members. Stock the fridge, because you might impulsively entertain friends and family. People are in an upbeat, interesting mood! Tonight: Explore!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today is fascinating because new faces, new places and new ideas will be exciting. A spontaneous short trip might occur. Stay light on your feet so that you’re ready to go in any direction! Tonight: Check your responsibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This is a classic day for impulse buying and sudden shopping sprees. Some will have clever, original moneymaking ideas. You also might see a new way to repair or take care of something that you own. Tonight: Cooperate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today will be full of enlightening experiences. Your normal routine will change. You might encounter new adventures or put a new spin on how you see or do something. One thing is certain, it will be relatively easy to act freely today. Tonight: Work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might feel restless today, but this restless feeling will be exciting. You’re ambitious to entertain others and have a good time. In particular, you might be more involved with children today. Enjoy today’s adventurous, exciting energy! Tonight: Socialize!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Interactions with friends and groups will be stimulating and uplifting today. Someone might surprise you. Possibly, you will meet someone new and interesting. Get out and meet others, because this is a promising day for socializing. Tonight: Relax.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Parents, bosses or someone in authority might surprise you today. Fortunately, this surprise will likely be pleasant. It might be an invitation to go somewhere. It might be a word of praise. Whatever happens will trigger new avenues. Tonight: Enjoy conversations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A sudden chance to travel somewhere might fall in your lap today. If so, this window of opportunity will be brief, so act quickly! Or perhaps some of you will meet someone who is unusual or different, probably from another country or a different culture. Tonight: Check your finances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Double-check banking details and anything to do with shared property or shared responsibilities, because something might change suddenly today. It’s a positive change; nevertheless, you need to stay informed and current about what’s happening. Tonight: You win!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Someone close to you might throw a curveball your way today. The placement of fiery Mars right now supports you and, indeed, encourages social interactions, competition with physical sports and playful adventure! Tonight: Enjoy peace and quiet.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Today you want the freedom to do exactly what you want. Fortunately, today you will get this opportunity. Most likely it will relate to your job or a task that you set for yourself or, possibly, something related to a pet. (Woof!) Tonight: Be friendly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Fun invitations might come your way today! Act quickly if you’re interested. Social plans, sports events, playful activities with kids and a romantic rendezvous are all unexpected delights today. Nevertheless, parents should be vigilant to make sure their kids are safe. Tonight: Take a bow.
