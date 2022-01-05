THURSDAY, JAN. 6, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Pisces.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
A secret or something going on behind the scenes might surprise you today or catch you off guard. Be aware of this. However, please note: It might be important to be cool and act like you’re not surprised so that the secret stays secret. (These things happen.) Tonight: Stay cool.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today you will be surprised or caught off guard by a friend. Or perhaps it’s a member of a group or a group itself. Either way, something unexpected will occur. Alternatively, you might meet someone new today who is a real character. Tonight: Be forgiving with a friend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You might get a surprise today from a boss, parent, teacher or police. Oh yes, be ready. Something might make you feel rebellious against authority today. Make sure you act in your own best interests. Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Tonight: Be patient with authority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Travel plans will change today. Double-check details, schedules and itineraries, because something might change at the last moment. For some, you might suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Stay on your toes. Tonight: Pay attention to the details.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Double-check details regarding banking, bill payments, issues related to insurance and anything to do with inheritances and estates, because something unexpected could impact these areas for you. If you’re asleep at the switch, it could cost you money. Tonight: Avoid quarrels about shared property.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might attract someone to you today who is new and exciting! Or possibly an old friend will come back in your life in an unexpected way. Even a partner could surprise you today, because everything is a bit of a crapshoot. Fortunately, this surprise might be interesting. Tonight: Be cooperative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your work routine will change today because of something unexpected. You might have problems to do with technology and computers. Delays and cancellations, along with late paperwork, could create a snafu. Incidentally, something unexpected might happen to your pet. Be alert. Tonight: Protect your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Parents should be extra vigilant today, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might come your way. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Alternatively, social plans might be canceled or changed. And so it goes. Tonight: Keep the peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Your home routine will be interrupted today. Possibly, a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. A family member might have news. Definitely get dressed. Tonight: Avoid family disputes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Meanwhile, this is an exciting day because you will enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. You also will be full of clever, original, new ideas! Tonight: Guard against knee-jerk reactions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Keep an eye on your money and assets today, because you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be wise and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, write down your clever, moneymaking ideas, because they might be worthwhile when you later reconsider them. Tonight: Avoid money arguments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus, which gives you a feeling of pleasant recklessness. You want some excitement and stimulation! This is why you might poke someone to wake them up out of their lethargic routine. Tonight: Stay chill.