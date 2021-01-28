FRIDAY, JAN. 29, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Happiness with children and creative breakthroughs are likely today. Accept imperfections philosophically. Express affection. Tender sentiments will be returned. Single Aries, you have to reach out more than before. Tonight: Attached Aries, a very special date night, with enlightenment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today there is more focus on your domestic environment. Be receptive to changing home and family dynamics. It’s a perfect time to repair and redecorate your home and surroundings. You will feel proud of yourself. Tonight: The good feeling continues, shared with family.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’re worn out by your own nervous energy. And today promises an even more hectic pace, as you rush to finish everything before the weekend. It’s a marvelous time to work with computers and other technologies. Tonight: Calls, emails and conversations are most revealing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Your birth sign is shared with more bankers and millionaires than any other. Usually you’re well paid and manage money wisely. COVID has brought upheaval. Be flexible and don’t invest in risky ventures today. Tonight: Take advice with the proverbial grain of salt.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Expect to be highly visible. Your charisma and appearance directly impact your success today. There are changes brewing that will affect your profession and aspirations all year. Get the facts straight, and don’t panic just because the status quo is threatened. Tonight: Have faith.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
There is a need to act and to meet challenges today. Keep a perspective, and don’t push yourself too hard in exercise. Controversy surrounds you. Make constructive efforts at improvement, but use care if too much irritation is building within or around you. Tonight: Relax.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Cleanliness and efficiency spell your success today. Assuming the persona best suited to any occasion is second nature to you — but no whimsical side. A serious practicality helps you begin this new year successfully. Tonight: Pride in a job well done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
There could be a new authority and other challenges affecting your career. Communication is delicate today. Be cautious if speaking or writing about controversial topics. A relative is cultivating a new social circle. Be understanding and accepting. Tonight: Rework your wardrobe.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You explore new philosophies today and are profoundly affected by different awakenings. Faraway places and foreign people turn your thoughts away from the familiar. Daydreams are vivid. You must listen now. Tonight: Watching a dramatic foreign film or documentary.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There is a curiosity about death’s mysteries today. There is a message of wisdom and comfort from the spirit realm. A sense of deja vu prevails. Look at repeating patterns to understand the future. Give yourself extra rest. Tonight: Early beddie-byes and a restful sleep.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
A partner, in love or business, expresses new needs and interests. Others involve you in their plans. Be cooperative and understanding. Friends are recovering from difficult times and provide more cheerful companionship today. Tonight: Grateful for the blessings of friendship.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Today can bring temporary weariness. Take care of old maladies and get extra rest when those occur. Avoid those who are ill — you’re especially vulnerable today. Your overall health is good, but take these precautions for now. Tonight: Trying to find a hot tub.