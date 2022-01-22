SUNDAY, JAN. 23, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You will put a lot of yourself into whatever you say today. Oh yes, people will sit up and listen to you. You also might be dealing with someone younger from your past. Tonight: Listen. This Week: Pare down to a minimum and move toward your success step by step.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Discussions with authority today will be emphatic. Both sides think they know what they’re saying, and they mean it. This will require diplomacy. Tonight: Work hard. This Week: Go after what you want, because you look good to others. Contact with an old boss might help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
People (including you) are opinionated today. Avoid discussions if they’re just ego battles. When issues are important, common sense should prevail. Tonight: Advise youth. This Week: Study hard. Finish papers, manuscripts and books.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Discussions about shared property, insurance issues, taxes and debt will be direct and to the point today. Whoever you are talking to will also have strong opinions. Tonight: Family advice. This Week: Pare things down to a minimum. Dust off old projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You will likely attract someone to you today who is talkative with strong opinions. Give this person the courtesy of listening to them, especially if it’s an ex-partner. Tonight: Make plans. This Week: Ex-partners and old friends are here. By the end of the week, embrace harmony.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Missed paperwork, mixed-up communications, delays, late deliveries and staff shortages are frustrating. Naturally, you want to voice your grievances. Tonight: Save your money. This Week: You can accomplish a lot despite silly glitches and delays. Focus on healthy eating and exercise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A discussion with an old flame will be intense today. (If your mouth is moving, you can’t hear what the other person wants to tell you.) Tonight: Practical choices. This Week: It’s a playful time, and old flames are back on the scene. Be patient with chaos at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A discussion with family will be dynamic! If it’s about home repairs, you might make progress. But if it’s about relatives camped on your sofa, good luck. Tonight: Research. This Week: Relatives are popping out of nowhere. Joy and excitement by the end of the week.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Today the Sun and Mercury are in your House of Communications, which means you will say what you mean and mean what you say! Tonight: Listen to someone older. This Week: Expect transportation delays and mixed-up communications. Nevertheless, you’ll work to boost your earnings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You will be emphatic in discussions about money, property and possessions today. You are thrifty, and you hate waste. People will listen to you today. Tonight: Respect the boss. This Week: Money is slow to come. Fortunately, you have lots of drive and energy!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You will make great headway if you do research today, because you will be persistent and focused. Oh yes, you’ll be like a dog with a bone. These qualities should bring results if you’re looking for solutions to old problems or answers to old questions. Tonight: Study. This Week: You are empowered because the Sun is in your sign. People from the past are in contact with you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Old friends and members of groups from your past might be back on the scene. Perhaps this is why you will have a lively discussion with someone today. If you have to speak to a group and convince people to your way of thinking, you will be persuasive! Tonight: Budget. This Week: It’s low-key this week except for a competition with someone.