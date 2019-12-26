FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2019
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You might need to do some serious consideration involving your work or your commitment to the outside world. Your thoughts do not necessarily need to be acted on, but they should be considered. Tonight: A force out on the town.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Think in terms of getting exposed to other viewpoints. You can always learn more. A relative or your in-laws often are the force that causes you to rethink your ideas. Tonight: Start thinking about blazing a new trail, or travelling more.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You might believe that you have gotten to the basics or the real issue between you and a loved one. What you discover is that, like you, others continue to grow and revise their ideas. Tonight: Think carefully about long-term decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You are a source of interesting and sometimes unusual thoughts. You might notice that others seek you out for feedback. Wait to give a response until you carefully consider what is being said. Tonight: Accept an intriguing invitation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You could be at the end of your line with the holidays and people. Consider taking a break and indulging yourself. You will note that a little indulgence and rest will set you up well. Tonight: Be polite.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You often are not thought of as a creative or dynamic sign, but you can be if you choose. You could be mulling over a key bond, perhaps even with a younger person. You also might hold yourself back more than you realize. Tonight: Be yourself and have fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Consider a person who makes you happy on one hand yet uptight on another, so you sometimes walk on eggshells around this person. Consider why you feel hesitant. Would like to open up more? Tonight: Whatever you like.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Return calls. Thank others for their thoughtfulness and catch up on news. Weigh the pros and cons of a get-together, and listen to the feedback you receive. Tonight: Speak your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You need to see what is happening. If you stay open, you will gain a better perspective. Be aware that you do not need to do or say anything as you make a decision. Tonight: Curb any wild expenditures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might sense a change in the offing. However, review the past year. You will be entering a new life cycle in the next few months. Consider your long-term goals. A little reflection could go a long way. Tonight: Go with the moment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Stay centered and move quickly through an issue. Be more forthright in how you deal with a lurking problem. Be more in tune with your personal needs. Tonight: Get some much-needed R and R.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Do not push a friend too far, especially if you recently made his or her acquaintance. Get to know this person more completely first. A get-together in the near future could give you unusual insights. Tonight: Sort through invitations.