MONDAY, DEC. 5, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Taurus.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today things might feel a bit grim, especially financially speaking. In turn, this could make you feel anxious or depressed. Ironically, to counteract these feelings, you might make impulsive, extravagant travel plans or do something dramatic. “I’m at the airport.” Tonight: Things improve.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
This is a slightly accident-prone day. Fortunately, with the Moon in your sign, your luck is good. Guard against impulsive travel plans or agreeing to wild ideas connected with publishing and the media. If discussing shared property or inheritances, don’t give away the farm. Tonight: You’re happier.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Don’t worry if you feel a bit depressed today. Many people feel this way today. This is because the Moon is at odds with Saturn and lined up with unpredictable Uranus. This makes people feel bleak and on edge. Fortunately, you still create a fabulous impression on others. Tonight: Warm conversation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You might find yourself at odds with a friend, a group or a member of a group. This could be about finances, budgets or the wealth and resources of someone else, especially your partner or spouse. Meanwhile, someone might promise you the Moon. Don’t believe it. Tonight: Travel plans?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might be blindsided by a boss, parent, teacher or the police today. Whatever happens might make you agitated or anxious. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Remember the power of courtesy. Fortunately, something related to your job is uplifting, possibly work-related travel. Tonight: Socialize.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Steer clear of controversial subjects today, because something out of the blue will catch you off guard, especially related to your work, and possibly your health. Travel plans might suddenly change, but social plans look promising! Tonight: Happy family.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Double-check everything to do with banking, jointly held property, inheritances and insurance issues, because something unexpected might occur. Also, make sure your ambitious ideas related to home and family are doable. Tonight: You’re optimistic.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Expect a few surprises from partners, spouses and close friends today. An argument might break out, especially if it involves a parent or obligations at home. You might want to react by booking a vacation or blowing town. Think again. Tonight: Finances look better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Something will interrupt your work routine today. It might not be pleasant. You might be in hot water with a boss or someone in authority. This could happen because you overestimated something or thought something was better than it was. No one is perfect. Tonight: You’re happier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Parents, be extra vigilant today. This is an accident-prone day for your kids. It’s also an accident-prone day for sports. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Be careful about overestimating something, which is not your style. Tonight: Seek solitude.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Small appliances might break down today or a minor breakage could occur. Something will change your home routine. Get dressed, because someone might appear at your door. Be respectful with parents to avoid disputes. Be cautious about overspending or making financial projections. Tonight: Schmooze!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for you. Meanwhile, new faces, new places and sudden trips are likely. However, you might find yourself a bit worried about something that has caught you off guard. Stay positive. (You always get better results when you expect the best.) Tonight: You impress someone.
