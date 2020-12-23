THURSDAY, DEC. 24, 2020
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
It’s a marvelous time for last-minute shopping. You will have an awareness of what you need to assure comfort and security. Genuine wealth wears many faces. You’ll concentrate well and develop a new clarity of understanding. Tonight: Preparing for tomorrow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
The holiday begins with a fresh breath of change and promise. Issues that began last January-February can become important again. Reflect on your goals and priorities for a whole new way of life. Tonight: The promise of a new project can make you feel reborn.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’ll have an active inner life this Christmas Eve. Many of your deepest thoughts and feelings will be internalized. It’s a perfect time to spend extra time recording and analyzing yourself. Tonight: You’ll be especially sympathetic and kind to those in need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today allows you to mend relationships. This brings kindness and admiration from others. Prepare for a whirlwind of fun and happiness. Pursue the arts in your leisure hours. Involvement with groups and social services or political interests enrich your life. Tonight: Relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Christmas Eve brings news from old friends. Nostalgia is sweet and strong. Consider career-related decisions, but postpone any changes involving work until way after the holiday. Give yourself time off now. Tonight: See humor in the whimsical caprice of a partner.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Depth of insight and a new mental clarity are the holiday’s first gifts to you. Make plans, enjoy new books or write about social issues. You will feel more secure about your beliefs. Tonight: Faraway places or foreign-born people impart new perspectives.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Discuss and resolve old puzzles. Your cheery words and bright smile let others glimpse the inner warmth you feel as winter truly begins. A shift in direction will open new avenues of opportunity. Tonight: Enjoy the evening.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today makes others easier to understand and ultimately affects your relationships profoundly. You make decisions about partnerships. A tie that has outlived its usefulness dissolves. You will prefer different company. Tonight: Fairness is important. Be ready to move forward in every way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Health improves when you take a break from work. Relax and regroup. A problem is less serious than it first seemed. A discussion of plans and feelings with your beloved brings new depth to most important bonds. Tonight: The natural healing process relieves minor maladies.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Cultural and creative interests bring joy. You’ll delight in getting to know different types of people. Music and poetry evoke special feelings. You may experience a change of heart about a loved one. Tonight: You will have a better idea about your future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
A stable, familiar environment is nurturing. Family life is joyful. Decorate your home for the holidays and stock up on refreshments. A family member who is normally reserved is warmer and more loving. Tonight: Children are a source of delight.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Children are joyful. Experiment with new games and festivities — the atmosphere is jolly. Participate in holiday pageants or attending a concert of seasonal music. Select holiday gifts that are purely for pleasure. Tonight: This isn’t a time to be serious or practical.