THURSDAY, AUG. 5, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today is the perfect day to cocoon at home or relax with family members. A discussion with a female family member might be significant for both of you. However, you might want to “hide” in comfortable, familiar surroundings. Tonight: Home surprise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
In discussions with others today, you want a genuine connection with whomever you are talking to. This means you will be disappointed if the conversation remains at a superficial, chitchat level. You want a real exchange. Something meaningful. Tonight: Change of plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Financial matters are on your mind, abd this could be a tricky day if you are shopping. You might make purchases based on emotional decisions rather than practical decisions. The best way to protect yourself is to save your receipts, and the box. Tonight: Watch your money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Today the Moon is still in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also increases your good luck just a tiny bit. (And as we all know, every little bit helps!) Therefore, ask the universe for a favor today. Tonight: You’re restless!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
With the Sun and Mercury in your sign now, you are powerful and busy relating to others. However, today you have a chance to seek some solitude and escape from the busyness around you, if you choose to do so. Welcome any opportunity to replenish and restore yourself. Tonight: Something unexpected.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
This is a good day to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, perhaps a female acquaintance. It might benefit you to share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person, because quite possibly, their feedback will help you. Tonight: A surprising encounter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Once again, today the Moon is sitting at the very top of your chart, which seems to put you in the public eye. In other words, at some point people will notice you more than usual, and they will be talking about you. Tonight: A boss or parent might surprise you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Because you feel a bit restless today and eager for adventure, give yourself a chance to explore something new. Do something different! Go someplace you have never been before. Obviously, travel will appeal to you. Learn new things and meet unusual people! Tonight: Sudden travel?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Although you have a desire to travel and “get away from all this,” today you cannot ignore certain details regarding shared property, taxes, debt, insurance matters or something to do with inheritances. Whatever calls to you. Tonight: Check your finances.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Because the Moon is in the sign that is 180 degrees opposite from your sign, the best way for you to handle this is to be ready to go more than halfway when dealing with others. In other words, you have to cooperate and be supportive. No biggie. Tonight: A friend or partner will surprise you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You may have to perform a service for someone else today or help them in some way. You also might be more involved than usual with a pet. At work, you might find that a co-worker wants to confide in you. Tonight: Avoid computer glitches. Be aware of your pet.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You’re in a playful frame of mind today, which is why you will enjoy fun activities with children, the arts or any kind of mental, intellectual games. You also will be attracted to sports events and the entertainment world. Tonight: Social plans change. Be vigilant about your kids.