TUESDAY, AUG. 29, 2023
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today until 11 p.m. The Moon is in Aquarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today, or say or do something that catches you off guard. Beware knee-jerk reactions. Don’t lose your cool. You also might meet someone new who is unusual and intriguing. Tonight: Tolerance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Be prepared for something unexpected today. Very likely, a parent, boss or a person in authority will do or say something that catches you off guard. They might criticize you. They will surprise you. Knowing this ahead of time, step gingerly. Give no one an excuse for anything. Tonight: Show respect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Travel plans will surprise you today. They might be canceled, rescheduled or, in turn, you might suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. You also might be surprised by something in the media. Someone from another culture might catch you off guard. “Step away from the car.” Tonight: Caution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Double-check banking details and anything to do with shared property as well as shared responsibilities for someone or something, because this is where you might be thrown for a loop today. Something unexpected will occur, which means you have to stay on top of things to be in the know. Tonight: Check details.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
A close friend, spouse or partner might throw you a curveball today. They might say or do something unnerving. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!” Or you might have difficulty with a friend or partner or even a breakup. Tread carefully. Tonight: Patience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Lost or misplaced items, computer glitches and financial delays continue. However, today something unexpected could impact your work, job or possibly your health, or even your pet. (Pet owners should be extra vigilant.) Don’t do anything you will later regret. Tonight: Stay calm.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libran parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, so be vigilant. Meanwhile, social occasions might be suddenly changed or canceled. Romance might suffer from surprises or delays. Guard against breakage in the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Tonight: Chill out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Something unexpected will interrupt your home routine. Small appliances might break down. A family argument might erupt. Relations with female relatives are stressed. Go slowly and do not overreact. This is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Tonight: Cooperate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Something will change your routine today. It might be surprising news, an unexpected face or a minor accident, or you might encounter someone you least expected to meet. Give yourself extra time so you have wiggle room to deal with whatever happens. Tonight: Pay attention.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Keep an eye on your money and possessions today to avoid regrets, because loss, theft and damage are possible. Admittedly, you might receive a boon! Gifts from others might surprise you. Stay positive and hope for the best. Do not act rashly. Tonight: Check your money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid jumping to hasty conclusions today, which is likely, because you feel independent and rebellious. You don’t want to be held back. You’re impatient with duties and obligations. That’s because you crave excitement! You have a great need to be free and do something very different, even a bit wild. Tonight: Willpower.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You feel restless today. You’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Be careful that your restless feeling doesn’t tempt you to stir the pot with others and say or do something to see the sparks fly. Be gentle and considerate. Do not trifle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup. Tonight: Be calm.
