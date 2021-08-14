SUNDAY, AUG. 15, 2021
Moon Alert: Avoid important decisions or shopping from 11 to 11:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today you feel empowered when dealing with shared property and anything you own jointly with someone else. You see a way to improve the arrangement. You might be able to be generous to someone. Tonight: Explore! This Week: Playful and creative.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Today is a great day to socialize because a casual conversation might have a deep imprint on you. (It’s amazing how we can all affect each other and yet we often don’t know this.) Tonight: Check your finances. This Week: A nice balance between home and socializing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
This can be a productive day because you will see ways to be efficient and also better ways of doing things. Enjoy meeting with groups or individuals from different cultures and different backgrounds. Tonight: Converse with others. This Week: Family discussions are important.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is a fun-loving, playful day! You might be deeply moved by the creativity of others. Interaction with children will be meaningful. Romantic relationships will be joyful as well as deeply moving. Tonight: Get organized. This Week: Redecorate and entertain. Lots of talking!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
A family discussion might be surprisingly deep and profound; it will be meaningful and impacting. You might entertain at home or have a group meeting of sorts at your home. Tonight: Expand your world. This Week: A pleasant week with a focus on money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Casual encounters with relatives and neighbors will have a deeper meaning for you today. (Perhaps something that you say will have a deeper meaning for them.) Your interactions with others will be important and joyful. Tonight: Home and family. This Week: You can attract money to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today you might see new uses or applications for something you already own. (Could that old Volkswagen be a floor lamp?) Be open to the ideas that occur to you. Likewise, some of you might even see new ways of earning money. Tonight: Study. This Week: It’s a good week to buy wardrobe treasures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today the Moon is still in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto as well as lucky Jupiter. Pluto will deepen any emotions that you have and help you see the subtext of things. Meanwhile, Jupiter will lift your spirits and inspire you! Tonight: Check your finances. This Week: Activity with groups and young people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You need to rest and take a break. You might do some serious, deep self-scrutiny; however, you also will feel uplifted and inspired by something. Tonight: Be carefree. This Week: Travel and warm friendships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might discover secrets today, because this is a kind of day where things are revealed. People can see beneath the surface of things. However, you will feel elated and happy to deal with groups. Tonight: Learn something new. This Week: You impress important people. Explore travel options.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might have an emotional power struggle today, especially if you think someone is trying to manipulate you. Fortunately, this will be brief. Basically, you will use your own positive frame of mind to feel good about dealing with the world. Tonight: Socialize. This Week: Financial disputes. Travel for pleasure.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t let others coerce you in your way of thinking today, because you have the right to your own opinions and beliefs. Instead, be open to learning. Plato said, “Knowledge is the function of being.” Tonight: You are noticed. This Week: Get organized. Meanwhile, relationships are passionate.