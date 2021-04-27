WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Get closure on unfinished business lingering from a past relationship. An interest in subjects that exercise your intuition and psychic abilities will excite you. Order books, research documentaries and browse websites. Find people from whom you can learn. Tonight: Romantic evening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Breathe new life into a connection that has become routine. Everything can become run of the mill. Create new scenarios and adventures that you have never experienced before, either by yourself or with someone else. Tonight: Accept a spontaneous invitation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Put on your best face, even if you have doubts about a team project. If you must, fill in the gaps that someone else may have left out. Be discrete about transferring to another department or assignment. Tonight: Attend a webinar.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Sign up for a competitive sporting event that suits your fitness level. Get a friend or romantic interest to join you. Ask someone younger for recommendations for a new device. Promise a gift in return for their help. Tonight: Detective series.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Add networking events to your schedule, but consult those at home so there are no conflicts. Continue your search for relatives who moved away. Going through old photos brings faded memories alive and a smile to your face. Tonight: Lift weights.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Trust your ability to bring ideas off the beaten track down to earth. If you make a presentation, all the right words will come through. Timing is everything. Know when to pause and listen. Tonight: Catch up with your BFF.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
The push and pull of watching your cash flow and the temptation to spend on unnecessary accessories can frazzle you. Give yourself a distraction that satisfies your love of quality but costs next to nothing. Tonight: Laugh out loud.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Take credit for an important achievement. Others may not realize how vital you were to the project. Get noticed rather than always taking the back seat. Take a raincheck on a social invitation. Immediate family needs attention. Tonight: Video games.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Pull someone aside to discuss a personal matter. Take the high road. Call on your ability to forgive and move on. Make an extensive journal entry. Some things are best left unsaid but need to be recorded. Tonight: Out with friends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Make a list of goals that are within your reach. Devise a plan of action you can follow to make it happen. Get a close friend to be a sounding board. Be prepared for honest feedback. Tonight: A new exercise routine.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Patience and persistence get you through a long day. A sticking point in negotiating a work agreement could cause a temporary impasse. Keep talking, and your efforts to achieve consensus will prove successful. Tonight. Whip up a rich dessert.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Proofread a blog post or important email you need to send. Take your time. You could overlook an important fact. Slow down and study all the details. Being methodical and organized will pay off. Tonight: Take out your warm-weather clothing.