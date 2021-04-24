SUNDAY, APRIL 25, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Take whatever time you need to clear up a communication snafu. Talk it through rather than text or email. It is never too corny to tell people you love how much they mean to you. Tonight: Play a board game.
This Week: Say what’s on your mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Household chores are overwhelming, but the faster you work, the sooner you move on to pleasantries. Exercise outside and create a healthy menu. Getting in tip-top shape will prepare you for professional challenges that lie ahead. Tonight: Follow your heart.
This Week: Family sends you mixed messages.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Take a break from watching sports all afternoon. Spend the day outdoors and get a taste of the real thing. Join an amateur team or cheer one on. Work up a sweat with a hike or bike ride. Tonight: Family time.
This Week: Creative pursuits make life interesting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Track down cousins who can fill gaps in your family tree. Make your home more cheerful. A fresh coat of paint will do the trick. When you host a party, the effort will have been worthwhile. Tonight: Cardio workout.
This Week: Your weekly schedule needs adjustments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Neighbors, siblings and relatives provide a respite from pressures in your work life. Now that warmer weather has arrived, a potluck meal or block party held outside can lay the foundation for a deeper connection. Tonight: Pay attention to a problem.
This Week: Financial offers come your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Keep your eye on several vacation spots that have something for everyone. If your financial calculations are correct, you will be able to afford first-rate accommodations at a destination you can all enjoy. Tonight: Take back something you said.
This Week: Spend quality time with children.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Don’t fight the urge to spend a relaxing day without distractions. Putter around the house and take your time getting things done. Read a page-turning memoir about a celebrity you admire. Tonight: Prepare a family dinner with their favorite dishes.
This Week: Express your opinions tactfully.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Take time away from social commitments and reflect on your next moves. Think about how to use innovative ideas to make a lasting impact at the workplace or an organization in which you are active. Tonight: Cuddle with someone you love.
This Week: Keep your jealousy in check.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Get together with friends you haven’t hung out with for some time. Share your deepest emotions with each other. Act as a sounding board for someone’s problems. Brainstorm about a project that is starting to germinate. Tonight: Attempt Sunday’s crossword puzzle.
This Week: Straighten out a friendly disagreement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Count on friends and family to cut you some slack while you solve a work dilemma. Master the art of multitasking to keep up with various projects. A support system will ease your ability to move ahead. Tonight: Herbal tea.
This Week: Plan for a special occasion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Satisfy your inquisitive mind with an in-person or online lecture. Meet with a close friend who has equally strong opinions and craves intellectual discussions. Whether you agree or disagree, you never take it personally. Tonight: Binge a sci-fi series.
This Week: Love and romance come first.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Explore an emotional reaction you had while talking to a family member. Talk to someone you love who is objective and nonjudgmental. Own up to what you said and deeply apologize. Hopefully they will accept and move on. Tonight: YouTube videos.
This Week: Get out of your comfort zone.