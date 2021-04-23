SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Start the day with a physical activity that gets your juices flowing. Get involved with a cause that touches you on a personal level. If you cannot give volunteer time, make a donation that fits your budget. Tonight: Chips and dips.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Take advantage of free time and warmer weather. Children and grandchildren set today’s schedule and will enliven anything you do. Take a car, bus or train ride somewhere you have never been. Make it an adventure. Tonight: Pet love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Family matters dominate the day. Discussions range from the division of chores to vacation planning. Master the art of compromise, and you’ll wind up on the same page. Start gathering photographs, DVDs and other memorabilia for a future reunion. Tonight: Outdoor dining.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Take a break from listening to news. Download a podcast that makes you laugh on your walk or run. Catch up with someone who lives nearby over coffee or tea. Make a plan to visit more often. Tonight: Play dance music.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Impulsive financial transactions could work against you, so think twice before making investments. Stay centered and calm, and your conservative instincts will lead you in the right direction. Get outside and avoid temptation. Tonight: Stream a concert.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Take advantage of the positive effect you have on others. People want to be around you and absorb your knowledge. It’s the perfect time to mentor others and pass down skills that you have learned from teachers. Tonight: Relax at home.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Keep a journal for deep thoughts and observations. Referring to them will give clarity on a situation. Replenish energy you expended all week. Do things at a snail’s pace and make no excuses for it. Tonight: Reminisce with a school pal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Talk to an old friend who has a business proposal to pitch to you. Listen intently before making any comments and don’t make a spontaneous decision. This could become a project you can develop together. Tonight: Download an audio book.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A social invitation from a colleague or someone you met at an event comes as a surprise. Change around your schedule if you must. This could be a golden opportunity to network with the “right” people. Tonight: Organize your files.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
A new meetup group or book club sparks your interest. The subject matter is stimulating and right up your alley. If you join, it could lead to heading a meeting and choosing the material. Explore it further. Tonight: Romantic date night.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Financial investments you made a while ago could be on the upswing. Don’t give in to the temptation of moving money around. If you have doubts, consult a professional who will steer you in the right direction. Tonight: Mystery novel.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You could be called upon to mediate a situation with kid gloves. Your ability to defuse an argument will be noticed by someone who you respect. Surprise someone you love with a gift that has sentimental value. Tonight: Enjoy sweet dreams.