TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Plan a surprise for an occasion that honors someone you love. Reserve tickets for a concert, performance or sporting event. If sold out, put your name on a waitlist. Exercise patience. Something will work out. Tonight: Get a foot massage.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Make every effort to get together with those you love. Invite family in another city to visit for a weekend. It’s easy to communicate by text and email, but nothing takes the place of an in-person connection. Tonight: Make a salad.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Calm your nerves with a morning run or power walk. Make a presentation that shows off your speaking abilities. If you promote a political view, be diplomatic and respectful. You’ll command admiration and more engagements. Tonight: Talk to an old friend.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Buy a special gift for someone. It might be a piece of jewelry, clothing or artwork that speaks to your deepest emotions. Stay within your budget since it is the thought, not the price, that counts. Tonight: Hang out with kids.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Your bubbly personality gets you noticed. This is no time for humility. Accept a compliment graciously. You possess the confidence to implement your goals and the powers of persuasion to get others to help you achieve them. Tonight: Stretch your legs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Show your generosity to others. Whether helping someone through a crisis or lending money, do it without expecting anything in return. Set a schedule where you have time to socialize and maintain your creative flow. Tonight: Speak from your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Keep in better touch with friends who have your back. Leave those behind who drain your energy. Socialize with a co-worker after hours. Share personal experiences. Discover what you have in common. A lasting friendship could develop. Tonight: Crash early.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Think outside the box at a job or organization for which you volunteer. Bring innovative ideas to the table. Others will respect you and want to be part of your team. Delegate tasks to be done. Tonight: Zoom with family.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Join a book club or exchange recommendations with an online group. Travelogues and historical fiction could become significant interests. Think about a trip to an inspiring destination. If you cannot go, you can still dream. Tonight: Work in a garden.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) 8
Today brings an oversensitive mood. Develop a tougher skin and let criticism roll off your back. If you feel weepy, reflect on happy memories including everyone, past and present, who brightened your life. Tonight: Take a yoga or tai chi class.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
An emotional connection with someone may have broken down. Ask for what you need, but don’t come on too strong. Talking and listening will draw you closer to that special person. Inspire them to share their feelings. Tonight: Create a budget.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Map out a healthy eating and fitness plan that suits your schedule. Indulge today but begin tomorrow. Volunteering is on the agenda. Read to someone who has poor eyesight or spread the word about a local animal shelter. Tonight: Romantic evening.