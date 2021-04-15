FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Speak clearly and more directly than usual. Your no-nonsense mode of expression can seem bold, but sometimes you just want to wake people up. Do it with affection, and people will know you mean well. Tonight: Invite a neighbor for tea.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
A luxury item you thought you could never afford will suddenly be within reach. You deserve a treat now more than ever. A family dispute might not be as serious as it seems. Talk things through. Tonight: Watch a televised concert.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Find ways to connect with new people today. Network with a group, or sign up for a golf, hiking or tennis league so you can grow your tribe. Your personal appeal is at a high now. Tonight: Accept an offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Seek out solitude and filter out the noise. Listen intently, and you can get a clear signal from your intuition. If you’re stumped at the prospect of making a decision, trust your gut. Tonight: A friend pours their heart out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Use your natural leadership abilities to inspire others. Team members who are stuck or stalled appreciate your pep talks. A donation that you made has been spent in a way that warms your heart. Tonight: Try out a healthy recipe.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t shun the spotlight today. It’s about time that you take credit for your contributions, even though you usually prefer to work quietly behind the scenes. A new friendship could develop now. Be open to it. Tonight: Buy yourself flowers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Re-read and revise a piece of writing that you are stuck on. Let a friend who can provide helpful suggestions look at it. It may never be published, but you want something that represents your voice. Tonight: Connect with out-of-state friends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your insight into a friend’s problems will be a lifesaver. You know the right things to say at the appropriate moments. A business proposition will intrigue you. Research details and consult a financial adviser. Tonight: Create your own video.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Center today’s plans around someone you love and who you have missed being around. Get lost in a deep conversation about the recent past. Promise yourselves that you will stay in touch on a regular basis. Tonight: Write a note to yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Someone could ask for practical advice on how to problem-solve. Be firm and truthful, yet sensitive and caring, and you will have a positive impact. Pace yourself and take a break whenever needed. Tonight: Take care of someone’s needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be playful even if you’re frustrated and feeling cranky. Your sense of humor will diffuse a tense situation. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Life is too short to let little annoyances upset your day. Tonight: Play a game with friends.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your home needs your personal, loving touch. Make a list of repairs that you can begin to implement. You are due for a call with parents or in-laws. Share your news but continue to maintain boundaries. Tonight: Exciting dinner date.