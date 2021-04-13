WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
A high-tech gadget could be worth a small splurge. You’ll want to bring the most cutting-edge device with you on warmer weather adventures. Thank a friend for a favor. Pick up the tab for lunch or dinner. Tonight: Be playful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Do things that make this day all about you. Change something about the way you look that makes people take notice and comment favorably. Someone with a carefree, fun attitude will win you over. Tonight: Confide in a close friend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Seek out quiet time and put inspirational thoughts to paper. That could include a journal entry, composing a poem or writing song. You can keep it to yourself or show it to someone you trust. Tonight: Zoom call with relatives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Dive into a group activity and show off your skills. Being part of a team lets you do things that have far more impact than when working solo. Avoid mixing work and romance. Tonight: Meet with former co-workers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Let people show you their appreciation. You’ve been doing a stellar job, and those around you want to offer their thanks and shower you with compliments. This will most certainly make you smile. Tonight: Plan your next major project.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your studious mood will lead you to learning something meaningful. A friend from another part of the world might be ready to plan a visit. Be sympathetic and offer to help someone who needs an advocate. Tonight: Relax and read.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your intuition could tell you not to trust a co-worker. Watch what you say in casual conversations and keep it professional. While it is disappointing, always trust your instincts. You can never go wrong. Tonight: Envision your summer activities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Ask for feedback from a practical person you truly respect. It’s always good to find out what other people see, just in case you’ve missed something. Set aside one-on-one time with someone you love. Tonight: Start a challenging word game.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Put one foot in front of the next and do one activity at a time. Focus makes the most annoying and complicated tasks go by much faster. Go for a walk or run to vent frustration. Tonight: Work up a sweat.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Let your inner child loose and have some fun. Telling jokes could become a team-building tool to encourage cooperation. If you are struggling with a task, take a deep breath and your ideas will flow. Tonight: Sweet-smelling candles and incense.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Make your living space clean but cozy. Organize files, rearrange furniture and fluff up the couch pillows. An emotional text from family will touch your heart. Return the thought with a call or Zoom. Tonight: Add oldies to your playlist.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
A spontaneous road trip sounds appealing. Make plans for a quick overnight with a friend or sibling. You do not have to travel far to get out of a rut. Be an explorer. Tonight: Call someone for a special occasion.