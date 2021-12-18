Call in the paparazzi, because Lady Gaga is having a superstar moment.
The actress-singer’s prolific award season continued Monday when she received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a drama film for “House of Gucci.”
The Manhattan, New York-born Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the film, which centers a bitter power struggle that occurred within the Italian fashion brand Gucci — and a revenge-driven murder-for-hire plot that followed.
Monday’s nomination marked the latest recognition that Gaga has received for the performance. Earlier this month, she was named best actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
Gaga, 35, is currently ranked by Variety as the favorite to win best actress at the 2022 Academy Awards, which will unveil its nominations in February.
“She would live the scene,” Janty Yates, the costume designer for “House of Gucci,” recently told the Daily News of Gaga.
“She had her accent all the time. I’d be Paulo or Maurizio or Aldo (Gucci), or somebody, and she’d just live the scene and say, ‘This is what I want to wear for that.’ And we’d do it. We’d accessorize it completely, to the shoes to the bag to the belt. She had 54 looks, so we had a lot of fittings.”
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is also a heavy contender at next month’s Grammy Awards, where she and fellow New York singer Tony Bennett are nominated in five categories for their latest collaborative album, “Love For Sale.”
At the Golden Globes, Gaga is joined in the best actress in a drama category by Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in “Spencer”; Nicole Kidman, who played Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”; Jessica Chastain, who played the title televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; and Olivia Colman, who starred in the psychological thriller “The Lost Daughter.”
Gaga is one of several prominent New Yorkers nominated at the Golden Globes. Another is Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is up for best director after making her directorial debut with “The Last Daughter.”