DEAR ABBY: My husband inherited a nasty habit from his mother. He calls people “crazy” to discredit them so he can win arguments and stifle discussion. I have told him it’s lazy to pass judgment on someone that way. It also shows the world how ignorant he is, because he thinks he’ll win every argument by playing the crazy card — a personal attack.

I think it’s immature and immoral to take advantage of others’ bias against mental health issues. He has done it to me in front of people. I have said, “You wish!” right back at him. It has reached the point that I think he’s character deficient.

