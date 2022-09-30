DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been involved for five years. He was sentenced to prison for 3½ years. Before he left, we had a really rocky relationship. He cheated on me with multiple women, some of whom he continued on with during his prison sentence. I was pregnant when he went away, so I am now raising our child alone.

Fast-forward to the present: He and I are doing extremely well. I see major changes, and we truly believe we can make it work when he’s released at the end of next year. My problem is, I have done some things that are eating away at me. I have had numerous relations while he has been away, all the while letting him think I’m this perfect stay-at-home fiancee and mother.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

