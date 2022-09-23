DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for seven years, and I’m tired of having the same fight every day. He smokes marijuana, and I hate it. It has been a constant battle for years. We tried therapy, which helped for a while, but he goes back to smoking behind my back. We tried to reach a compromise that he smoke only after a certain time of day, but it still leads to fights.

He shuts me out when he’s doing drugs and says I don’t care about his happiness because it’s something he enjoys, and I am taking it away. I love him so much, but I hate drugs and don’t like who he becomes when he’s smoking.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

