DEAR ABBY: I have a good, if not terribly close, relationship with my adult son and daughter. We speak every few weeks. They live some distance away. There’s no drama, no negative angst between us. My husband and I will soon be celebrating our 60th wedding anniversary. Neither our son nor our daughter has acknowledged the occasion nor asked if we wish to celebrate it. I assume they are somehow unaware of this milestone.

Should I contact them about it? It’s not like we’re incommunicado or estranged, because we’re not. This anniversary is a BIG deal to us, yet they seem unaware. I’m blaming myself somehow. Their father has been treated for cancer and is, fortunately, deemed cancer-free now. What is your advice?

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

