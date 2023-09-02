DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband for 23 years. We are both originally from Europe. He hasn’t seen his brother in 25 years, so we are planning to go on vacation near where his brother is currently living with his girlfriend. My husband will pay for them, as they can’t afford a trip, and they’ll be staying with us for two or three days.

My dilemma: My husband expects us ALL to share a two-bedroom hotel suite. Abby, I do not know these people. I’m anxious about sharing a suite with people I have never met and with whom I do not share a common language.

