DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a long-erm relationship with my boyfriend, “Mack,” for about 25 years. Eleven years ago we became more like roommates. I asked him to go to couples counseling, but he adamantly refused. He said, “If you don’t like it, find someone else.”

Long story short, I began an affair with an acquaintance of ours. After a short time, the affair came to light and Mack agreed to couples counseling, which was very helpful. I cut off all contact with the other man and any social contacts he and his wife were involved with. Mack and I slowly made new friends, and our relationship is stronger than ever.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

