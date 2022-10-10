DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been together for 26 years. I’m old school — no Facebook or social media, although I do follow sports on Twitter. My wife, however, is all into it. My issue is, she thinks it’s OK for her social life to be private. I don’t think there should be any secrets between us, and I’m feeling uncomfortable about this.

I saw something that, from my standpoint, is out of bounds for a married woman. When I asked about it, she said it’s private and has nothing to do with me. I’m wondering if this is the hill I will die on. Touching her phone would be a major crime. But my phone is open and she knows all my passwords to it as well as the computer. I’m thinking the openness is one-way, and it’s not working for me. Am I an idiot, as I’ve been told?

