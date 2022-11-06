DEAR ABBY: I’m a middle-aged married man and the father of two. Although I work as a banker, I’m also an aspiring pianist. I have practiced two to three hours a day for many years. My music is unique — unlike anything ever heard. My wife of 18 years does not appreciate my music. She never comments on it, never pays a compliment and never supports me about it.

I do receive praise from my transcriber, my recording editor, my audio engineer, strangers, friends, my parents and my 8-year-old daughter. I’m tempted to call our marriage quits, but divorce, as we all know, is messy, and she’s a good mother and homemaker.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

