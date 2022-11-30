DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again.

I have always tried my best to be a good wife to him. He’s verbally abusive most of the time. When I see him coming home from work, my stomach ties in knots because I don’t know what kind of mood he’s in. He can be good at times, but it’s not that often. I’m going to be 50 and I’m not sure if I want to live like this the rest of my life. Help, please.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

