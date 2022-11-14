DEAR ABBY: My father, who is 84, just had a mild stroke. The problem is he wants to drive his car. My sister says we should just let him, but I don’t think he’s capable of driving safely anymore. She says we can’t legally stop him from driving.

Dad has occasional dizzy spells and double vision, which started the day he had a stroke several weeks ago. He has also lost a lot of weight and has been told he needs to eat a heart-healthy diet and eat more. Dad has diabetes and high cholesterol. He has had problems with his memory lately, too, and not just age-related. He can’t remember details from doctors’ appointments, forgets to take his blood pressure a couple times a day and can’t remember what he is supposed to do for physical therapy.

