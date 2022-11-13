DEAR ABBY: I read the letter from the woman who is feeling alone at 66 and pondering the purpose of life (“Living Life in Texas,” July 25). Assuming she’s in good health, she’s a spring chicken compared to a 90-year-old. Allow me to offer some suggestions on how she can recapture the spark of wonder and amazement that life’s boundless opportunities offer. I’m 68 and speak from experience.

“Living Life” mentioned that she volunteers. Perhaps she could change her routine and explore new possibilities as a volunteer. We sometimes get in a rut and become bored and complacent about making changes in our routine that would spice up our lives. She could get a pet if she doesn’t have one. You get more than you give with a pet — they provide loving companionship on a daily basis. She should consider adopting from an animal shelter. Those creatures need a forever home more than you know, and they ward off the “lonelies.”

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, 90069.

