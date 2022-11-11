DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to get a job. We just found out that in our state, 14- and 15-year-olds can work if they get a permit. I’m very concerned. I tried negotiating with her by telling her that her dad and I will give her a job at home and pay her, but she insists on working to help with our family finances. I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency, which is why I can’t work outside the home. Her dad, my husband, is the only source of income.

While I admire her desire to help out financially, I’m very anxious about her being out in the workforce. I’m not paranoid. At various points during my youth, I was sexually abused and assaulted by several men. Realistically, it is dangerous, and I personally think she’s way too young to work outside the home. Please tell me if I’m being overly protective, or whether my concerns are legitimate.

