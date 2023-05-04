DEAR ABBY: Our daughter-in-law has stolen Adderall from our house on three separate occasions. My husband and I reluctantly suspected her after the second occurrence. Last weekend she was here again, and the pill bottle with eight pills in it was on my bathroom counter. When she left, four of them were missing.

What do I do with this information? I’m afraid if I confront her, she will alienate our son and grandkids from us. Do we talk to our son? We’re afraid he will be angry with us for blaming her. Or should I say nothing and buy a small safe for medications? I feel like it’s a no-win situation, but at the end of the day, I’m concerned she has a substance abuse problem. I don’t think she would normally steal things.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.