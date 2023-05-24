DEAR ABBY: I married a recovering addict, and for years he did great. We made a lovely home and family together. Then one of my husband’s drug buddies (a woman) resurfaced. My husband had an affair, went down that nasty road again and did some very cruel things to destroy our marriage. We have been married 19 years and separated for the last three, with a divorce pending.

My husband now wants to make amends. He’s in a rehab program, but I’m reluctant. We have been on a few dates, and I have real concerns about what will happen when we run into the other woman. I asked her at least six times to go away and stay away.

