DEAR ABBY: My best friend, who is 54, has had Type 1 diabetes since she was 9. She takes two insulin shots a day — one in the morning and one in the evening. We live together, and at night her blood sugar drops pretty low. I can tell when it’s happening because she becomes unresponsive. Twice she has had seizures that resulted in 911 calls.

I have begged her to please try adjusting her insulin dosage so it doesn’t happen again, and she says she will, but it’s still happening. I don’t want to act like I know more about her condition than she does because I don’t. When it happens, it’s really scary, and I am worried she will die. I’ve told her this, but she keeps doing the same thing. What can I do?

