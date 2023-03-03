DEAR ABBY: I live with my longtime boyfriend, “George,” and his 88-year-old father, “Frank.” Frank is not your average 88-year-old. He does almost everything anyone in their 60s would do. However, he’s used to us having dinner for him at the same time every night because he’s very regimented about everything.

Frank gets everything taken care of and never has to worry about a thing. He pretty much keeps to himself. We have a coffee machine that’s easy to use, but Frank expects to have his coffee at a specific time as well. He refuses to even try to make it himself, which means we can’t sleep in even if we want to (we are retired).

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.