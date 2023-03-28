DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married for more than 30 years. My husband and I split all bills and everything else. This has worked because, in life, I have always taken care of myself. My issue is his cheap attitude about every little dime. He always makes sure I pay my fair share TO THE PENNY, but when it comes to his reimbursing me, he usually rounds down to the dollar.

While he’s tight with the family, he’s generous to everyone else. He is generous not only with his money, but also his time. His stinginess toward me makes me feel I’m unimportant to him. (I am very generous to him.) Why are our family and I lowest on his priority list while he’s so generous to everyone else?

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

