DEAR ABBY: My brother-in-law and his fiancee, “Shana,” have been dating for five years. They have a beautiful son and have a date set for their wedding. I have been with my husband for four years, and married for about a year. We did not have a grand wedding celebration, just a simple city-hall ceremony accompanied by a dinner with immediate family. However, Shana is having the opposite.

She has invited my husband to be part of the wedding, but not me. I’m very disappointed because I thought we got along rather well and I considered us friends. Aren’t the brother and sister-in-law supposed to walk down the aisle together in the wedding ceremony? That’s how I have seen other couples do it. My husband also finds it strange that Shana wouldn’t ask me to be a part of the wedding. After all, I’ve been part of the family long enough. What do you think?

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

