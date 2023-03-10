DEAR ABBY: I am a healthy, single, 76-year-old man. I spend lots of time at a local gym. I met a woman there two years ago, and we went out for coffee. She’s a few years younger than I am. She told me she was married, but it was a “complex” marriage. What started as a friendship morphed into an intimate affair.

We have many common interests and spend as much time as we can together, given the circumstances. I know she will never get divorced. I’ve fallen in love with her, but I have never pressured her to divorce. She has grown children, and she doesn’t want to upset them. I get it. There are also financial considerations and entanglements.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

