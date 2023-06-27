DEAR ABBY: I would like your help on how to deal with a problem I am having with my mother-in-law. The in-laws call at least once a week wanting us to go out to dinner with them. It’s embarrassing because my mother-in-law is always horrible to the waiter. She complains about everything and usually causes some sort of a scene.

My husband and I are at a loss about how to tell her this is why we no longer want to go out with them. We have tried making excuses and inviting them to our house instead, but she refuses to take no for an answer and demands we join them at a restaurant. If we don’t, she gets mad and has hurt feelings. Help!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

