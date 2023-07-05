DEAR ABBY: Eighteen years ago, I married a man so he could get health insurance and have back surgery. It was supposed to be short-lived. He fell in love with me and wouldn’t leave.

He’s put me through hell over the years. Stage 4 tongue cancer left him unable to work, which I didn’t have an issue with. Then he started drinking and got a DUI. Because I was the sole provider, it cost me almost $10,000.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

