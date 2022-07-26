DEAR ABBY: When my husband died two months ago, my identical twin helped me move in with her. She never married. I do all the chores — clean six litter boxes, load and unload the dishwasher, etc. I don’t know how to operate her washer/dryer, as she has shown me only once. She doesn’t like the way I use my phone, set up files, nothing. She also drinks a lot, uses marijuana and is on a starvation diet. If I eat any carbohydrates at dinner, she accuses me of being a “glutton.”

At first, she was happy I was here, because on a previous visit she said I was her drinking buddy. I don’t usually care much about eating, since my sense of taste is poor. Last night, because I could taste the dinner, I ate more. She accused me of being a glutton and a parasite. She has, as far back as I can remember, always been “MY way or the highway.”

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

