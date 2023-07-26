DEAR ABBY: There is a man, “Gus,” I am completely, madly in love with. The issue is, he likes to drink — a lot. The only thing he wants to do when he’s not sleeping or working is drink. His health is rapidly deteriorating, and he lost his license for 10 years because of drinking and driving.

Last weekend, he picked me up and we went to the gas station. When we got there, he was so drunk he couldn’t even pull up to the pump but just parked in the middle. When I told him he was too drunk to be driving, he drove off and left me standing at the gas station and hasn’t spoken to me since. I guess that’s how he decided to end our relationship.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

