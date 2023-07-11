DEAR ABBY: Ever since about my eighth month of pregnancy until now, six months postpartum, it seems like my husband is disgusted by me. He rarely initiates intimacy, doesn’t kiss or hug me and barely touches me. I am still about 30 pounds heavier than pre-pregnancy.

When I ask him about his feelings for me, he says he loves me and I’m just being crazy, but I know I’m not. It sometimes feels like I am his babysitter and housekeeper. I know he is stressed because I stopped working, but it just seems as if he’s always angry with me, and I don’t know why.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

