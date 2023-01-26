DEAR ABBY: I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids.

Seven months have gone by and this person “still has the check” and hasn’t used the money for its intended purpose. They bought two “beater” cars and took a trip to New York City. I feel like I was duped. Should I call the hotline and let the foundation know my suspicions, or let it go? I feel that this person got away with what I feel are dirty deeds. What to do?

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

