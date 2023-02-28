DEAR ABBY: My husband is 6 feet, 6 inches tall. My 19-year-old son is taller, at 6 feet, 7 inches. They loathe being asked how tall they are. There are times when they are proud of their height and others when they have felt self-conscious because it can be uncomfortable to “tower” over others.

Often, the question is asked in a tone that conveys the person perceives them as some kind of “freak of nature.” They have been told they “must have been really well-fed growing up,” or the commenters are “so glad they never had to pay THEIR food bills.” And, of course, the assumption is that they played basketball — which they both did. But imagine if they didn’t or hated the game.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

