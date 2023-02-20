DEAR ABBY: Regarding “Baffled in Iowa” (Nov. 4), it appears the letter writer’s friend may be in danger. As you stated, the man her friend became involved with is “more than a little controlling.” At the least, this woman, once located by social services or police, needs a welfare check — i.e., a serious look at her situation by a well-versed professional familiar with these kinds of situations.

This is just the type of thing that could result in “Baffled’s” friend losing her identity and losing all finances to what appears to be a well-heeled con man. One could also envision her being murdered for insurance money. Yes, she is an adult who “has the right to make her own decisions.” But, from what we know of this woman, she may not be able to make any of her own decisions and be totally under the control of someone she has known for only a short period.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.

